October 06, 2023 03:57 am | Updated 03:57 am IST

Visitors to Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts are in for a pleasant surprise. The ongoing Kalakriti exhibition showcases 50 artworks created by renowned Kathak exponent Pt.Birju Maharaj and brings to light the lesser known talents of the multi-faceted artist; as a painter, poet, percussionist and singer.

For the first time, his family, friends and disciples have put together his works that show the depth of his artistry and sensitivity in an entirely new medium. Mostly water colours, few pastels and oil base paintings mounted, embrace the fluidity of Maharajji’s thoughts and strokes.

Curator Saswati Sen has chosen some bright and colourful ones from his collection of 300 and categorised them under nature, bhakti, dance, festivals, festivities and abstract. The seniormost disciple of 51 years and currently the secretary of Kalashram Birju Maharaj Dance School, she says, every idea of his she saw on stage through the decades, his rhythm and flair and keen observation of lights, movements, costumes and colours, all find expression in his paintings.

He was a natural artist, who was inspired to draw by his daughter Anita, sometime in the late 1990s. Effortlessly, he turned into a passionate artist and kept refining himself over the years. “After Maharajji passed away in January 2022, we have been planning to do an archival collection of all his works; this exhibition is the start of the project,” says Saswati.

From scenes of Ramayana and Krishna Leela to portraits of Tagore and Gautam Buddha every frame is seamless and appeals to the viewer. A corner has been created in the gallery with his personal belongings, from his easy chair, table, walking stick, slippers to the palette, brushes and his sketchpad where he would first pencil the stage designs and costumes for every performance.

“It brings him alive much like the sheer beauty in his works that reveal his rare persona,” says Saswati.

(The exhibition is on till October 8 at Darshanam Gallery, ground floor, IGNCA, Janpath building, 10am to 6pm)

