Bird flu confirmed in Delhi as samples from three locations test positive

11 January 2021 10:16 IST

Samples of dead birds from Mayur Vihar, Dwarka and Sanjay Lake were tested, according to officials.

Bird flu has been confirmed in Delhi and samples of dead birds from three locations in the city have tested positive for the disease, according to officials.

“Samples of dead crows from a park in Mayur Vihar, dead crows from Dwarka, and 10 ducks which died in Sanjay Lake have tested positive for bird flu,” Delhi government official said.

Results of more samples sent for testing are awaited.

