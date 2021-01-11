Delhi

Bird flu confirmed in Delhi as samples from three locations test positive

A worker seen spraying disinfectant at the trays while sanitising at the Ghazipur poultry market, which is closed as a precautionary measure against the spread of bird flu in New Delhi. Photo taken on January 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Bird flu has been confirmed in Delhi and samples of dead birds from three locations in the city have tested positive for the disease, according to officials.

“Samples of dead crows from a park in Mayur Vihar, dead crows from Dwarka, and 10 ducks which died in Sanjay Lake have tested positive for bird flu,” Delhi government official said.

Results of more samples sent for testing are awaited.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2021 11:16:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/bird-flu-confirmed-in-delhi-as-samples-from-three-locations-test-positive/article33547380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY