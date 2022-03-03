Bird care centre inaugurated at Tihar jail

Tihar jail complex now has a bird care centre, which was inaugurated on Wednesday by the prison officers. The centre was opened in jail number four.

Head Warden Yogender Kumar — who has been actively rescuing birds and animals for decades — said that he and other officers have been taking care of the thousands of bird species present in the complex but with the opening of the bird care centre, they will now be able to save the lives of birds who are ill or get hurt.

“If a bird would get hurt, we would have take it to hospital and often they would die on the way. With this centre, we will be able treat them here only,” he said.