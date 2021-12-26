Delhi

‘Biometric fraud’ hits Tihar

The Tihar Prison Department has stopped salaries of 47 officials after a mismatch was detected in their biometric verification, an official said on Saturday.

Directed General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel confirmed the development.

A senior official said that biometric verification drive was conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) in Prisons Department in the last week of November. “All the new candidates from 2019 onwards were screened by matching their biometrics with the data preserved at the time of recruitment,” the official said.

The result of the exercise revealed that preliminary mismatch have been detected in 47 cases. “Further action will be taken after the DSSSB final report,” the official said.

However, as an immediate and interim measure, the salaries of all these officials have been stopped and show-cause notices have been issued to them, the Prison Department said.


