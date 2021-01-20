Biomedical waste sites must get authorisation: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed biomedical waste management facilities in the country to obtain authorisation from State pollution control boards while asking the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to ensure strict compliance of biomedical waste management rules.
A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, said: “The CPCB needs to review the compliance status from time to time – at least once in every quarter – and issue directions based on the observations from the reports received.”
Noting that an environmental compensation of ₹7.17 crore and ₹85 lakh imposed on various healthcare facilities and biomedical waste treatment facilities were recovered, the Bench said, “The CPCB may ensure that for strict compliance of rules, the compensation regime is duly applied against the defaulters, following due process. Standards of handling of BMW need to be duly complied.”
“The authorities must ensure that waste is disposed of only through authorised agencies, common facilities are located as per sitting guidelines and there is environmental clearance. There should be no pilferage by unauthorised recyclers. Adequate number of common biomedical facilities should be set up.” the Bench added.
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea filed by petitioner Shailesh Singh alleging non-compliance of the provisions mentioned under the biomedical waste management rules.
