Biodiversity Park turns dumping ground

A large chunk of the Biodiversity Park on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road here has gradually turned into a dumping ground for construction and demolition waste over the past few months even as the authorities remained mute spectators.

In gross violation of National Green Tribunal orders banning dumping of construction and demolition waste in Aravallis, residents of the nearby Nathurpur village have allegedly been dumping debris inside the park in DLF Phase-III for quite some time.

Latika Thukral, co-founder of non-government organisation iamgurgaon, told The Hindu that the matter was reported to officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram several times, but no action was taken. “The matter was even brought to the notice of the MCG commissioner, but still nothing happened,” said Ms. Thukral.

Construction of wall

She added that a wall was also constructed bordering the land inside the park in violation of the orders banning construction in the Aravallis.

“The wall came up two months ago at the time of the municipal elections. The MCG officials were informed on this too to no avail,” said Ms. Thukral. She claimed that she had made a written communication to the municipal officials on the issue.

Seeking immediate action, she said though the land in question belonged to private individuals, the dumping of debris and construction was in violation of law and detrimental to the environment.

She demanded that one of the two access points to the park towards Nathpur should be immediately closed to ensure better monitoring.

Promising prompt action, Y.S. Gupta, Joint Commissioner Zone-III, said the 50-acre land in question inside the park was privately owned, but still challans would be issued to the violators for illegal dumping of debris.

He said that the action with regard to construction of boundary wall could only be initiated by the forest department.