Biodiversity park to come up in Aravalli

A biodiversity park will be developed on around 100 acres in Kasan in the Aravalli mountain range. The village panchayat has adopted a resolution to pledge land for this park.

Forests, Education and Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal visited the village and the area, where the proposed park will be developed.

Mr. Pal, during his visit to Gurugram, said the State had the target to increase its reserve forest cover from 3% to 20%. For this, 125 million saplings will be planted in the State this year and 1,100 villages of the State have been selected for this plantation. He was interacting with the mediapersons after his visit to Kasan.

Earlier, the Minister planted saplings at the proposed biodiversity park area in Kasan and interacted with the Sarpanches of the villages over increasing greenery. He appreciated the initiative taken by Kasan village and said others too should come forward for the same.

Mr. Pal informed that Haryana government had approved development of parks on Panchayat land. It will increase the green cover and improve the environment and the groundwater level besides augmenting the Panchayat’s income. He informed that parks were being developed on around 1,000 acres of land in Karnal, Yamunanagar and Panchkula etc. Mr. Pal also visited biodiversity park in the area of MCG Municipal Corporation near Nathupur on his way to Gurugram from Faridabad. He also visited the Mangar Bani reserved forest area.

On his three-day visit to south Haryana, the Minister also attended Forest Department programmes in Faridabad and Palwal. and planted saplings. He interacted with the Sarpanches of various villages in these districts as well and encouraged them for tree plantation.