Bills to double farmers’ income: BJP

Farmers’ Bills introduced by the Centre and passed by Parliament had paved the way for doubling the income of farmers, the Delhi BJP said here on Tuesday. It also alleged that the Delhi government stood with middlemen instead of farmers.
Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri announced that the party would protest against the ‘anti-farmer Kejriwal government’ along with thousands of farmers outside the Chief Minister’s house.
“There is a big question mark on the Delhi government: why has it not yet given the status of farmer to those who cultivate 50,000 hectares of land? Why it has not given any facility to them? Why does it not have any Ministry to solve their problems? The Kejriwal government is anti-farmer,” he alleged.
He argued that in Haryana, the BJP government gives free electricity to farmers while the Kejriwal government provides electricity at rates ranging from ₹1.50/unit to ₹8/unit in addition to a fixed charge of ₹125/unit per month.
