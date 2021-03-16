Bill will stall Capital’s progress, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the BJP has brought a new law in Parliament by which the Lieutenant Governor will be the “government” and the Chief Minister and the Ministers will have to send each and every file to the L-G.
“Before the election, the BJP’s manifesto says that Delhi will be made a full State. After winning the election, they are now saying that the L-G will be the government in Delhi,” he said. Mr. Sisodia said that the Bill will “stall” Delhi’s progress by giving undue powers to the L-G.
Lack of support
“All the decisions taken by the Delhi government, for the growth of the city, have seen an intrusion by the L-G. Files regarding the progress of mohalla clinics, CCTV installations, free electricity, water and schools have collected dust in the L-G’s office, owing to lack of support from his office,” he added.
He said that the reason why BJP is going “against” the Constitution and keep the L-G in power is because the BJP does not want that the people of Delhi benefit from unique and quality provisions in education, healthcare, free water and electricity.
“The BJP has meddled with the welfare and provisions for the people in various States that it holds power in and now it wants to ensure that the people of Delhi do not benefit from rightful provisions and initiatives of the Delhi government,” he said.
