Bill to reunify municipalities an ‘interference’ by Parliament, against constitution: Delhi Assembly Speaker

Ram Niwas Goel also said the reunification move was made apparently to delay civic polls

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday said the Bill to reunify the three civic bodies was an interference by the Parliament and that it went against the spirit of the Constitution.

While addressing a post-budget press conference, the Delhi Assembly Speaker said, “The Bill seeks to confer more powers on the Central Government without any mention of their responsibilities. So, the Delhi government will go on financing the Corporation, but the Corporation will be controlled by the Central Government.”

He added, “as a Speaker, I would like to say that it is against the spirit of our Constitution and federal structure for the Parliament to interfere on the subject of local bodies.”

The Bill, which proposes the reunification of Delhi’s three municipal corporations, was passed in the Lower House on Wednesday, after a blistering attack by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the AAP government in the Parliament.

Mr. Goel said the State Election Commission’s decision to defer the announcement of poll dates, despite calling for a press conference on March 9, was seemingly made only to delay the civic polls.

“As a Speaker, I have my protocol, but it seems this move (of reunification) has been made only to delay the [civic] polls,” Mr. Goel said.

Sequence of events

On March 9, State Election Commissioner S.K. Srivastava was scheduled to address a press conference regarding the poll dates at 5 p.m. However he said the announcement of dates will have to be deferred citing “a letter from the Centre proposing the unification of the three municipal corporations” – adding that he received the letter at 4.30 pm.

However, while responding to opposition leaders during the debate over Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, “The State Election Commission’s [SEC’s] press conference was called to announce the unification. You thought it was for the elections.”

When asked about Mr. Shah’s statement, a senior SEC official denied that the press conference was held to announce the Centre’s move to reunify the civic bodies.

“I have no idea as to why the Home Minister said this. He is free to have his view,” said the senior official, adding that no decision over the civic elections can be taken, until it receives communication from the Centre.

According to provisions in the Bill, the number of seats will be no more than 250 — from the existing 272. The official added that at the moment it was unclear on who will carry out the delimitation exercise.

Delimitation exercise

“Whenever we get the order from the Centre to start the delimitation exercise, we will commence with the Census data that will be available at that time. The Centre has the power to decide on who it will delegate to carry out the delimitation exercise. They can give the responsibility to the SEC or constitute a commission as it did in Jammu and Kashmir,” said the senior official.

He added that delimitation is an exercise of fixing ward boundaries, without which the polls cannot be held. Reducing the total number of seats triggers the exercise by default, the senior SEC official further added.

“Our [SEC’s] role will start only when there is clarity over the current situation. Right now, we have no clue about the way forward, we are at the behest of the Centre. However, 250 seats are more than enough. When you have over 500 seats in the Parliament, then there is no logic to 250 seats being insufficient for the Capital,” added the senior official.