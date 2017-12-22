Bikers punch woman, snatch phone

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly punched by two men on a motorcycle who then snatched her mobile phone in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Wednesday morning.

The woman, however, gave chase to the bikers, who fell a few metres away. One of the accused was then caught by the locals, who handed him over to the police. The second accused is currently absconding.

The victim, an IAS aspirant from Indore, who did not want to be identified, was on her way to coaching classes in a cycle rickshaw around 8 a.m. when the incident took place.

Police complaint

In her complaint to the police, the woman said that when she reached near her class close to Pusa Road, two young men on a motorcycle approached from behind her rickshaw.

She was on the phone when the pillion rider punched her in the ear and snatched the phone.

“Despite being punched, the woman managed to stay on the rickshaw. She then got down from the rickshaw, screamed for help and ran after the bikers. An e-rickshaw driver also offered her a lift to chase the bikers,” said Kishori Maan, a shopkeeper in the area.

The bikers, however, did not get very far as the place was crowded with little space to drive through. They lost control of the bike and fell. Locals then overpowered the snatchers and beat them up, by which time the woman also reached the spot.

Phone recovered

The driver of the bike managed to flee but the pillion rider was caught, said the police.

The accused’s pockets were checked in the presence of the woman and, according to her statement, her phone was recovered. Another phone was also found from the pocket of the accused, who was later identified as Vinay, a Paharganj resident.

The police took Vinay to a hospital. He was later arrested after being booked under the relevant provisions of the law.

The police said that measures to curb street crime are already in force. “We have instructed all beat staff and police personnel on PCR vans to ensure high visibility in the area. Patrolling on vulnerable stretches and dark spots have been intensified,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa.