Biker killed as car hits his two-wheeler from behind

New Delhi

19 July 2020 23:54 IST

Driver of offending vehicle was drunk and tried to flee spot after the accident

In an alleged case of drunk driving, a 34-year-old was killed after his motorcycle was hit allegedly by a car on Maa Anandmayi Marg here, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Molarbund Badarpur. He dealt in aluminium framework buisness, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday night near ESI hospital on Maa Anandmayai Marg in south-east Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

They said that the accident took place on the stretch starting from ESI hospital to Crown plaza. The car hit the bike from behind, leaving the rider injured.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The driver of the offending car, Yashpal Bidhuri (29), who was under the influence of alcohol tried to flee the spot soon after the accident, but he was caught by traffic policemen with the help of the public following a chase, the police said. The driver’s medical report has shown alcohol content of 224 mg per ml blood, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said that based on the complaint of Head Constable Satish, a case was registered under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) in this regard at Okhla police station and the accused has also been arrested.

Bidhuri is a resident of south-east Delhi’s Tughlakabad village. His family is into property dealing, the DCP said.

Both the vehicles have been taken in possession by the police for further investigation, they said.