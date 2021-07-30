Biker dies in road accident

A 19-year-old youth died after his bike collided with a bus in Dwarka, the police said on Thursday.

The police said they received a PCR call on Wednesday at 10.30 p.m. regarding an accident on Samaspur Road. On reaching the spot, they found the bike and the bus but were informed that the injured was shifted to Rao Tula Ram Hospital. The victim — Rahul from Mitraun village — was declared brought dead.

The police said the bus was in its lane when the bike collided with it. The bus driver is on the run.

A case has been registered on charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving.