Delhi

Biker dies in road accident

A 19-year-old youth died after his bike collided with a bus in Dwarka, the police said on Thursday.

The police said they received a PCR call on Wednesday at 10.30 p.m. regarding an accident on Samaspur Road. On reaching the spot, they found the bike and the bus but were informed that the injured was shifted to Rao Tula Ram Hospital. The victim — Rahul from Mitraun village — was declared brought dead.

The police said the bus was in its lane when the bike collided with it. The bus driver is on the run.

A case has been registered on charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 1:13:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/biker-dies-in-road-accident/article35618003.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY