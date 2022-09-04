Biker dies after being hit by a car in east Delhi

Woman driving the car arrested, was found in an inebriated state, say police

Staff Reporter New Delhi
September 04, 2022 01:20 IST

A 28-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after being allegedly hit by a car in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.

The car driver, Sunita, 35, a resident of Abhay Khand-3, Ghaziabad, has been arrested. She was found to be in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident, DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The incident was reported at the Kalyanpuri police station at 10.39 p.m., the police said. A damaged motorcycle and a car was found at the accident spot on NH-9, near the Delhi Jal Board office, the police added.

The bike rider, identified as Abhishek Kapoor, a resident of Shakarpur, was taken to Max Hospital, Patparganj, where he was declared brought dead, said the DCP. The deceased worked at a private company and the accused is employed at a private bank.

The car driver was booked under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, the officer said, adding that investigation in the matter is under way.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the report is awaited, the police said.

