Bike-borne miscreants open fire at Jamia Millia Islamia

Two unidentified bike-borne men reportedly opened fire in the air near the anti-CAA protest site outside Jamia Millia Islamia late on Sunday night.

Shadosh, a volunteer with the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) who was at the site, said he heard loud shots between Gate No. 7 and Gate No. 5 and saw a red scooter leaving the site.

Shail Khudaai, a member of the JCC, a group comprising students and alumni of the university, said two persons came on a two-wheeler on the road opposite the protest site, fired two rounds in the air and sped away.

Following the incident, scores of people gathered outside the Jamia Nagar police station to register a complaint.

The police said they were verifying the JCC’s claims. “SHO, Jamia Nagar, along with his team searched the area. No empty bullet shells were found there. Also, there are different versions regarding the vehicle on which the alleged miscreants were travelling. Some said it was a scooter, others said it was a four-wheeler,” said Kumar Gyanesh, Additional DCP (South-East). “Many people, including students, have gathered outside the police station. They will be asked to give their complaint. We will conduct an inquiry and take action as per law,” he added.