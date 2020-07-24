Bike-borne men snatch gold chain from woman in broad daylight

New Delhi

24 July 2020 00:07 IST

In a broad daylight incident, two bike-borne men snatched a gold chain from a woman in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash on Thursday, the police said.

The incident happened around 1.30 p.m. and was captured on a CCTV camera. The woman was walking with her daughter, when the men tried to snatch her chain. However, the woman resisted. The pillion rider got down and snatched her chain forcefully. They tried to loot her bag too, but the woman didn’t let it go. Meanwhile, a motorist tried to get hold of one of the snatchers, but the accused managed to escape.

A senior police officer said that they have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC at Greater Kailash police station and investigation is under way to nab the accused persons.

