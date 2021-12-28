Bike-borne men rob ₹50 lakh at gunpoint

NEW DELHI

28 December 2021 01:05 IST

Accused fired at employees of businessman, snatch cash bag

Two employees of a businessman were robbed of ₹50 lakh at gunpoint in broad daylight at Tilak Nagar flyover on Monday afternoon. Police have registered a case and begun probe.

A senior police officer said that a PCR call was received at 1.35 p.m. regarding a robbery at Tilak Nagar flyover. When police reached the spot, they were informed that two men on a black bike fired and snatched a bag containing ₹50 lakh from the victims.

Police said that the complainants Lucky Mehra and Harvinder Singh, who work for a businessman, were on their way from Vikas Puri to Karol Bagh when the incident took place.

Advertising

Advertising

A case under section 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (if, at the time of committing robbery or dacoity, the offender uses any deadly weapon) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused, the police said.