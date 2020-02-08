Bike-borne men open fire near protest site

Two bike-borne men allegedly opened fire outside a shop in north-east Delhi’s Jaffarabad on Friday, said the police.

DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said that the incident happened around two kilometres away from anti-CAA protest site in Jaffarabad. The DCP has requested people to refrain from any kind of rumour-mongering.

According to the police, two men on a motorcycle arrived at the shop and fired two rounds outside the shop. The owner of the garment shop, Shabir (50), was present at the spot when the incident took place. However, no one was injured in the incident.

“A case has been registered and an investigation is on” said Mr. Surya.

The officer said that they are trying to collect footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area, if any, to ascertain the sequence of events and establish the identity of the assailants.

The officer added that all angles are being probed.