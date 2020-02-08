Bike-borne men open fire near protest site

Two bike-borne men allegedly opened fire outside a shop in north-east Delhi’s Jaffarabad on Friday, said the police.
DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said that the incident happened around two kilometres away from anti-CAA protest site in Jaffarabad. The DCP has requested people to refrain from any kind of rumour-mongering.
According to the police, two men on a motorcycle arrived at the shop and fired two rounds outside the shop. The owner of the garment shop, Shabir (50), was present at the spot when the incident took place. However, no one was injured in the incident.
“A case has been registered and an investigation is on” said Mr. Surya.
The officer said that they are trying to collect footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area, if any, to ascertain the sequence of events and establish the identity of the assailants.
The officer added that all angles are being probed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.