Bike-borne men loot ₹25 lakh
Accused intercepted vehicle near Shastri Nagar metro station: police
Two bike-borne men allegedly looted ₹25 lakh from a 31-year-old man after intercepting his vehicle near Shastri Nagar metro station, the police said on Sunday.
The victim, Manish Verma, a resident of outer Delhi’s Nangloi, works at a packaging unit in Rohini Sector-3, they said.
The incident took place on July 10, when Mr. Verma was returning to office after collecting ₹25 lakh from a man in Kucha Ghasiram, the police said.
When he reached near Shastri Nagar metro station, two bike-borne men intercepted his vehicle, engaged him in a conversation. Before he could realise that he was looted, they managed to flee with the money, which was kept in a polythene bag inside the trunk of his scooter.
Soon after they left, he checked the trunk of his vehicle and realised that the bag was missing, a police officer said.
As per the instruction of his boss, Mr. Verma had gone to collect money from a person in Kucha Ghasiram, the officer said.
Case registered
On the basis of his complaint, a case was registered and efforts are on to trace the culprits, the police said, adding that CCTV camera footage are being scanned to identify the routes taken by the accused.
Why you should pay for news - know more