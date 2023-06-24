ADVERTISEMENT

Bike-borne men fire at man driving in C.R. Park; probe under way

June 24, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

Single round fired by one of two accused grazed victim Sachin Gupta’s finger, the police said

The Hindu Bureau

A man sustained a minor injury after unidentified assailants on a bike shot at him in south Delhi, the police said on Friday.

According to a senior officer, the incident took place around 8.14 p.m. on Thursday when the victim Sachin Gupta was driving his car at C.R. Park’s C Block with his friend Waseem Ahmad in the passenger seat.

While Mr. Gupta was on the phone, one of two bike-borne men with covered faces fired a round at the driver’s window and grazed his finger, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ahmad was unhurt, the police said, adding that an FIR has been registered against unknown persons at the C.R. Park police station under IPC Section 307.

The officer said the motive is yet to be ascertained and CCTV footage in the area is being scanned to identify the suspects.

Mr. Gupta and Mr. Ahmad, both scrap dealers by profession, did not raise any suspicions in their statement, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US