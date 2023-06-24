HamberMenu
Bike-borne men fire at man driving in C.R. Park; probe under way

Single round fired by one of two accused grazed victim Sachin Gupta’s finger, the police said

June 24, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A man sustained a minor injury after unidentified assailants on a bike shot at him in south Delhi, the police said on Friday.

According to a senior officer, the incident took place around 8.14 p.m. on Thursday when the victim Sachin Gupta was driving his car at C.R. Park’s C Block with his friend Waseem Ahmad in the passenger seat.

While Mr. Gupta was on the phone, one of two bike-borne men with covered faces fired a round at the driver’s window and grazed his finger, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Mr. Ahmad was unhurt, the police said, adding that an FIR has been registered against unknown persons at the C.R. Park police station under IPC Section 307.

The officer said the motive is yet to be ascertained and CCTV footage in the area is being scanned to identify the suspects.

Mr. Gupta and Mr. Ahmad, both scrap dealers by profession, did not raise any suspicions in their statement, the police said.

