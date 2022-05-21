Bihar’s most-wanted gangster arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell, in a joint operation with the Bihar police, arrested a ‘most-wanted’ gangster involved in a shootout case in Bihar, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said the police received a tip-off that the accused, identified as Azad Ali, 43, would meet one of his associates near Ring Road in Rajghat here, following which teams were deployed at the location around 11.15 p.m on Friday. Ali was spotted and arrested after a scuffle.

Ali, a resident of Bihar’s Siwan district, was wanted in connection with a shootout during the Vidhan Parishad election in April in Bihar and was hiding in Delhi-NCR since the crime, the police said. In the incident, five persons had received multiple gunshot injuries and one of them, died in the hospital, the police added.

The accused was involved in six criminal cases, including two murder cases and cases of attempt to murder, robbery, Arms Act, kidnapping for ransom, assault, hurt, and intimidation, among others, in Bihar.