Bihar politicians lap up Dhirendra Shastri, the new Baba in town

Over the weekend, more than seven lakh devotees flocked to the Taret Math in Naubatpur block of Patna district on the outskirts of the State capital.

The draw: the sermons of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri aka Baba Bageshwar, a self-styled god-man who hails from Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and has been on a five-day visit since Saturday.

Three enormous tents erected to house one lakh people each didn’t suffice as the crowds swelled despite the searing heat, forcing Mr. Shastri to initially suspend Monday’s programme before deciding to go ahead with it.

Rise from obscurity

All of 26, Mr. Shastri dresses in colourful attire and headgear and claims “supernatural powers”.

A preacher of Sanatana Dharma, he is the Peethadheesh of Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur.

He scribbles people’s problems on a piece of paper without asking them — and the “omniscience” has pulled him out of obscurity in just six months.

Sources say Mr. Shastri took up preaching about two years ago and used to do various things for a living earlier, including working as a labourer and door-to-door katha vachak (storyteller).

People had not heard of Baba Bageshwar until he hit the headlines in December last year when the Nagpur chapter of late rationalist Narendra Dabholkar’s anti-superstition organisation Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti challenged his “miraculous powers”.

He refused to take up the challenge and asked the anti-superstition organisation to instead come and meet him in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Political overtones

Mr. Shastri’s new-found fame, however, has political overtones. His sermons, replete with talk about “ ghar wapsi”, ending religious conversions and boycotting those who speak against the Sanatana Dharma, pander to Hindu right-wing organisations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has supported Mr. Shastri, with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra being regular visitors to his sermons and often sharing the dais with him.

While the Bihar Bageshwar Foundation, which has organised the event in Patna, extended invitations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, senior BJP leaders — including Union Minister Giriraj Singh — welcomed him on his arrival at the airport on Saturday.

Over the weekend, BJP MPs and MLAs have been making a beeline for the hotel where he is staying. Posters of Mr. Shastri have come up at the party headquarters in Patna.

A senior BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity, said that the party has been involved in funding and organising the mega event.

Soon after landing, Mr. Shastri said he would only talk about “Hindu-Hindu and not Hindu-Muslim”.

The statement was evidently made against the backdrop of statements from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders warning him against creating social disharmony.

Yet, the god-man went ahead and declared in his first sermon that India is already a Hindu nation and its announcement would be made soon.

Sermons ahead

In the days to come, Mr. Shastri will hold similar congregations in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan – States that are scheduled for Assembly elections this year. The language he speaks is a handy tool to consolidate the Hindu vote bank.

That doesn’t bother those who have been waiting since 5 a.m. or stayed overnight to get the best glimpse of their Baba Bageshwar.

The throng includes visitors not only from Bihar but also Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and even Nepal.

Among them is Nisha Rani from Bihar’s Sheikhpura district, who has become an ardent follower in just two months.

“Devotion cannot be measured in days and years, it is the feeling you have for someone who can solve all your problems. I believe Baba Bageshwar has the power to solve my problems. I don’t mind standing here for the next three days if I’m assured that I will be able to meet him,” she said.