Bihar MLA’s phone snatched

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bihar Jibesh Kumar’s mobile phone was snatched by two bike-borne men at Rohini Sector 23 on Tuesday evening. A case has been registered at Begumpur police station. His phone is yet to be recovered.

Mr. Kumar was talking on the phone near the apartments where his children stay when the accused struck.

FIR registered

“I was taking a walk while talking on the phone when two men on a bike snatched it and fled,” said Mr. Kumar, adding that he immediately called the police and got a first information report registered.

The MLA from Jale constituency in Darbhanga said he had reached in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon for personal work. “My children go to school in Delhi and stay at Shanti Apartments here. I had come to Delhi for some work related to their school and my phone got stolen,” he said.

He said he couldn’t read the number plate but recalled that the accused were not wearing helmets and the pillion rider was in a white shirt.

“I was told later that a lot of snatching cases have happened here. Not only mobile phones, even jewellery and handbags have been snatched. Such cases should be taken seriously,” he said.

Mr. Kumar leaves for Bihar on Friday morning. “I had to leave on Thursday evening but got caught up in some work. I will leave for Bihar in the morning [on Friday] since I have to attend a public programme on Saturday,” he said.

A senior police officer said they are looking into the matter and scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

Three weeks ago, Ukraine Ambassador Igor Polikha’s mobile phone was snatched from near Red Fort when he was taking pictures of the monument. However, his phone was recovered by the north district police within two days.