Bihar girl rescued; 3 traffickers arrested

December 18, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

A 14-year-old girl was rescued from traffickers who had forced her into prostitution, said the police on Sunday.

Three persons were arrested on Saturday for being involved in a prostitution racket that was operating out of north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar.

According to the police, the girl, a resident of Araria in Bihar, was abducted by Irshad from her native place and brought to the city with the help of a couple, Hasibul and Sanjary.

The couple kept the girl captive and forced her into prostitution, said DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena.

A senior officer said the girl had been trafficked a few months ago. “The victim is an orphan and had been living with her relatives until she was trafficked. However, none of her family members lodged a complaint,” he said.

The DCP said the girl was kept at different locations.