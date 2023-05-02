‘Biggest-ever contingent of Delhi women going to Haj’

May 02, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan on Monday said 39 women from the city will be going on the Haj pilgrimage without any male companions this year. “Never before has such a big all-women group gone to Haj from Delhi,” said Mr. Jahan. A total of 2,540 persons from Delhi have been approved to go on Haj, she also said.

Ms. Jahan also met Saudi Arabia Ambassador Saleh Eid H. Al-Husseini to discuss Haj-related arrangements. She said the Ambassador assured her that the best facilities would be provided for the pilgrims from the city.

The BJP leader said various training sessions, including Yoga, are being held for the Haj pilgrims this year. The sessions started on Monday and will go on till May 9.

A special session will be organised for women pilgrims on Tuesday at the Haj House at Turkman Gate, Ms. Jahan added.