Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav arrested in snake venom case

March 18, 2024 01:31 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

Noida Police have arrested popular Youtuber Elvish Yadav on Sunday as part of an investigation into the alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party here, said officials. He has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

“The accused has been arrested by a team formed by the Sector 20 police station, which is investigating the case,” DCP (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra said, adding that Mr. Yadav was arrested after being called in for questioning, and was subsequently produced in court.

The FIR that named six people, including Mr. Yadav, was registered on the complaint of an official of the animal rights group People For Animals (PFA) under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

In November last year, five people named in the FIR were arrested from a banquet hall in Sector 51, after some PFA members, as part of a sting operation, contacted the Youtuber to purchase snake venom for a rave party at the venue. Nine snakes, including five cobras, and 20 millilitres of snake venom were also seized.

Upon research, the Veterinary Department had found that the venom glands were missing in all nine snakes. At the time, veterinary officer Dr. Nikhil Varshney had said that teeth were also missing in eight of the snakes. The inquiry report was submitted to the Forest Department for further action, while the snakes were released into the Surajpur Wetland area.

The five other accused arrested in the case are currently out on bail, officials said.

Elvish Yadav, who is also known for winning reality show Bigg Boss OTT last year, refuted charges of involvement in the case, and has been interrogated in the same by the police in the past. PFA chairperson and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, too, publicly called for his arrest.

According to the police, however, Mr. Yadav was not present at the banquet hall when the party took place, but his role in the use of snake venom as a recreational drug was being investigated.