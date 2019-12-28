Big businesses have a problem with street vendors, says CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with members of the Town Vending Committees (TVCs) on Friday and urged them to facilitate a survey to resolve the issue of displacement of street vendors by authorities.

He also announced that the Delhi government would bear the cost of the survey, which is to be conducted by the municipal corporations.

“I hope that the vendors will not have to face any obstacles after the survey... industrialists and big businesses have a problem with street vendors and small-scale businesses. They have a problem with parallel businesses as they stand to lose. I promise that I will not let injustice against you [street vendors] prevail” he said.

Source of employment

“I believe the government must ensure employment to the people when the country is suffering from major unemployment and economic slowdown. We often hear about incidents where street vendors are removed from their places by the authorities,” Mr. Kejriwal said, adding: “In other countries, street vendors are encouraged as they are a source of employment.”

In India, street vendors are seen as encroachers... but in other countries, the vendors have legal support of their governments... the same system should be established in India, said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Kejriwal also sought to assure the street vendors that after the survey was conducted, vendors would be allotted a permanent space and no authority would be able to displace them.

“I want to request the civic body officials to call a meeting of the TVCs by Tuesday. The meetings will decide and finalise the agencies that will carry out the survey,” said Mr. Kejriwal.