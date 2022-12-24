Bidhuri writes to Speaker to call Winter Session

December 24, 2022 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday demanded that the winter session of the House be convened “immediately” and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of running away from discussing issues of the public.

“[The] Kejriwal government has been running away from discussion on the problems of the people. That’s why the Winter Session has not been called yet,” he said.

There was no response from the government or AAP on the matter.

Mr. Bidhuri also wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, requesting him to initiate the process of calling the session as per the rules.

“The winter sessions of Parliament and several other State Assemblies are about to end, but the Delhi Assembly has not even been called yet. The Kejriwal government has not yet sent any proposal in this regard to the Speaker,” Mr. Bidhuri’s letter read, adding that even if it is called now, it will not be sufficient to discuss issues properly.

“It is mandatory to call three major sessions in a calendar year — the budget session, the monsoon session, and the winter session,” it said, adding, “The government has not been following the constitutional and democratic traditions.”

The Badarpur MLA also alleged that for several years, the AAP government has called one or two-day long special sessions of the Assembly to “straighten its political requirements”.

Mr. Bidhuri further accused the Delhi government of “suppressing the voice of the Opposition by often abolishing the Question Hour in the Assembly”.