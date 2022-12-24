ADVERTISEMENT

Bidhuri writes to Speaker to call Winter Session

December 24, 2022 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleges Delhi government of ‘running away from discussing issues of the public’

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday demanded that the winter session of the House be convened “immediately” and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of running away from discussing issues of the public.

“[The] Kejriwal government has been running away from discussion on the problems of the people. That’s why the Winter Session has not been called yet,” he said.

There was no response from the government or AAP on the matter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Bidhuri also wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, requesting him to initiate the process of calling the session as per the rules.

“The winter sessions of Parliament and several other State Assemblies are about to end, but the Delhi Assembly has not even been called yet. The Kejriwal government has not yet sent any proposal in this regard to the Speaker,” Mr. Bidhuri’s letter read, adding that even if it is called now, it will not be sufficient to discuss issues properly.

“It is mandatory to call three major sessions in a calendar year — the budget session, the monsoon session, and the winter session,” it said, adding, “The government has not been following the constitutional and democratic traditions.”

The Badarpur MLA also alleged that for several years, the AAP government has called one or two-day long special sessions of the Assembly to “straighten its political requirements”.

Mr. Bidhuri further accused the Delhi government of “suppressing the voice of the Opposition by often abolishing the Question Hour in the Assembly”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US