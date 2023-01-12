Bidhuri slams AAP for convening 3­-day Assembly session

January 12, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

Calling it “completely illegal”, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government’s decision to convene a three-day Assembly session from January 16. The government did not respond to the LoP’s criticism over not having a full-fledged session.

Mr. Bidhuri also requested Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to prorogue the session and instruct the government to convene the winter session as per the rules, with question hours and other constitutional arrangements.

“According to the rules, it is necessary to call three full-time sessions – a budget session, a monsoon session and a winter session – in a calendar year, but the Arvind Kejriwal government did not convene the winter session this time. This rule is made by the Parliament and applies to the Delhi Assembly too,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

The BJP leader also said that according to rules, the government should also give a 15-day notice before convening a new session. “The upcoming session has been made a part of the previous session. This is completely against the rules,” he said.

Rule of prorogation

“This is being done because the previous session was not prorogued after it was over. If the session ends, it is declared prorogued, and the L-G is informed about it. That’s why it is mandatory to take the permission of the L-G while convening the next session,” said Mr. Bidhuri, alleging that “ever since the Aam Aadmi Party government has come to power, the rule of prorogation is being violated continuously so that the permission of the Lieutenant -Governor is not required”.

The BJP MLA also alleged that the government calls two-three-day special sessions as per its “political purposes” to avoid giving 15-day notice. “The right to ask questions from the members is also taken away in the name of special meeting,” he added.