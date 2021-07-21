Bidhuri seeks changes in draft city master plan

New Delhi

21 July 2021 00:23 IST

LoP wants inclusion of 150 colonies to help residents get ownership rights

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday met DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain seeking amendments in the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD)-2041.

Mr. Bidhuri said he sought the inclusion of 150 colonies from the Yamuna O zone to the F zone so their existing residents can get ownership rights in the future.

“These colonies should be shifted from O zone to F zone so that these people could get ownership rights in the long run. In addition to this, these colonies will also get all the civic amenities and a layout plan can only be formulated for these colonies after they are removed from O zone which will ensure passing of housing plans,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Raising the issue of unauthorised colonies, Mr. Bidhuri said that the layout plan for such colonies should be immediately put in place so that their residents are able to get their plans for buildings approved according to the rules and regulations.

“This will put a halt to unauthorised construction and address the issue of corruption. In addition to this, the in-situ rehabilitation scheme should also be put in place on fast-track basis,” he said.

Mr. Bidhuri said he also raised the issue of gram sabha land and said such land should only be used for village welfare and development purposes, including the construction of schools, colleges, hospitals, parks and other such facilities.