Bidhuri pulls up govt. for lack of healthcare facilities

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. File photo

NEW DELHI

16 April 2021 00:28 IST

‘Use govt. schools for medical purposes’

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday accused the Kejriwal government of failure to ramp up healthcare facilities at government hospitals during the past one year.

“We have seen no concrete steps being taken or announced by the Delhi government to increase facilities in government hospitals. Long queues for testing are being witnessed outside testing centers and it is taking days to get tests done or to get results. It is high time that the number of testing centers should be increased to deal with the unprecedented situation,’’ Mr. Bidhuri said.

He added that facilities in government hospitals were not up to the mark and the pace with which the virus was taking roots in Delhi, the current level of preparedness was completely inadequate. “It is not as if people do not want to go to government hospitals, but the problem is that they feel secure and safe in private hospitals due to the pathetic condition of government facilities,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bidhuri said five-star hotels and banquet halls are being enrolled as extended hospitals but questioned how the middle-class, poor and marginalised sections would manage to pay the hefty bills.

He suggested the use of government schools as medical facilities by providing adequate supply of oxygen, ventilators, and medical staff so that people could be treated at these places.