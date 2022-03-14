Bidhuri invites Kejriwal to visit Lakshadweep

He attacks CM for raising speculation on appointment of L-G

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised speculation on Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel being appointed as Delhi’s next Lieutenant-Governor, Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, Mr. Patel has transformed Lakshadweep which was once considered backward. Mr. Bidhuri suggested that the Chief Minister visit Lakshadweep and see the development that Mr. Patel has brought to the Union Territory.

“I invite Mr. Kejriwal to accompany us on a media visit to Lakshadweep and we will bear the cost of the tour. We will show him what world-class facilities are and expose the reality of the facilities in Delhi, which he brags about all over the country,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

During Mr. Patel’s tenure as Administrator of Lakshadweep, he was criticised by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He also faced protests for changes that he has brought to the Union Territory.

Taking a jibe at Mr. Kejriwal for his speculation, the LOP said that it seems that Mr. Kejriwal knows the astrology too and makes predictions even when the Central government has to decide who would be appointed as the next L-G.

AAP plans protest

The war of words between the BJP and AAP on the postponement of the civic body elections and attempts to unify the three civic bodies is likely to spill on to the streets. AAP has planned to protest against the postponement of the election by organising a ‘gherao’ of the BJP headquarters on Monday morning.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said, “The BJP thinks that they can do anything in Delhi and get away with it. We will take to the streets and ensure that the BJP does not run away from the elections and they are conducted on time.”