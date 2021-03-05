Bidhuri for probe into pesticide purchase

He seeks inquiry into money spent by AAP govt. on publicity for anti-pollution steps

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has called for a probe by a sitting judge of the High Court into the alleged misappropriation of funds by the Delhi government for purchase of pesticides for farmers to destroy stubble. He also sought a probe into the money spent on publicity of these measures from the taxpayer’s money.

“It is requested of the L-G to order an immediate probe by a sitting judge of the High Court into the bungling of crore of taxpayer’s money by the Kejriwal government so that all facts are made public and the misdeeds of this government are exposed,’’ he said in his letter.

Mr. Bidhuri alleged that pesticides worth ₹40,000 worth were purchased and nearly ₹13.20 lakh was shown as cost spent on transportation and distribution of these pesticides. After which, he allege that the Delhi government spent around ₹7 crore on publicity and advertisements to showcase this as a big achievement.

The Delhi government did not reply to these allegations when ask for a comment.

“It is sad and unfortunate that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not only misused taxpayers’ funds for self-publicity and misled the people of Delhi but also, misled the country by making tall claims about having found a solution to the stubble burning issue and subsequent pollution,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

He said that he would raise the matter in the coming Assembly session.