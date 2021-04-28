Bidhuri demands distribution of Remdesivir through hospitals

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday accused the Delhi government of aiding and abetting the black marketing of Remdesivir injections in the Capital. He demanded that these be distributed to patients through hospitals and not chemists as it had led to massive escalation in its price and non-availability for the common man.

Mr. Bidhuri said the Delhi government got a supply of 72,000 Remdesivir injections on April 24, priced at ₹1,800 per injection. However, instead of distributing it to patients at ICU in the hospitals as recommended by its doctors, the Delhi government was instead pushing patients’ loved ones to go around to 30 chemists leading to black marketing and escalation in the price of the injection.