Bidhuri blames govt.

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday accused the Delhi government of being “fully responsible” for the death of four people and injury of five during the cleaning of septic tanks in two separate incidents in Delhi in the last 10 days.

He demanded the Chief Minister provide compensation of ₹1 crore rupees to kin of the deceased and ₹50 lakh each to the injured. On October 10, two people were killed and one was injured while cleaning a septic tank in Badarpur. The second incident took place in Azadpur on 18 October in which two died while four were injured. “On November 15, 2019, the Chief Minister had held a press conference to announce the ‘Chief Minister Septic Tank Cleanliness Scheme’. Why has it not yet been implemented?” Mr. Bidhuri asked.