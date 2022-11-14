Bidder finalised, ₹1,200-cr. sewage-to-drinking water project close to fruition

The water treatment plant at Wazirabad. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Over a decade after the project was conceptualised during former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s tenure, the ‘new water’ technology from Singapore is set to bring the national capital closer to using treated sewage water for drinking purposes.

“Bids for the ₹1,200-crore project were opened by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the lowest bidder has been selected,” an official source told The Hindu.

“Now, it has to be passed by the board, which will be done once the Model Code of Conduct [for MCD elections] is lifted,” the person added.

Under the project, sewage treated at a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Wazirabad will be again processed by a tertiary plant (advanced plant) to bring it to surface water quality.

It will be then pumped 8-10 km upstream of Yamuna in a pipeline and mixed with river water near Palla, where the river enters Delhi.

The river water, mixed with the treated sewage water, will then be again taken up and treated by the STP in Wazirabad and this treated water will be supplied for drinking. Once the work is awarded by the DJB, the expected timeline for the completion of the project is one year.

How it started

In 2012, the Delhi government had signed an agreement with Singapore to set up a waste water treatment plant to generate ‘new water’ for the national capital. ‘New water’, as it is popularly called, is treated sewage and waste water used in cities where potable water is in short supply.

The plan was to set up a 40 MGD (million gallons per day) capacity plant at Coronation Pillar STP. “But it did not materialise,” the source said, adding that and taking inspiration from that, the government formed a new project,” the source said.

Under the current project, a 70 MGD tertiary treatment plant will be set up at Coronation Pillar STP and the water from it will be treated again in this plant. This treated water from the tertiary plant will be then pumped upstream of Yamuna and mixed with river water near Palla.

The Delhi government had to seek permission from the Upper Yamuna River Board, as the amount of water a State can draw from the river is fixed by the board. The permission was given in November 2020, said officials.

“The technical and financial bids were opened and the L1 (lowest bidder) has been selected. There is no bottleneck in the process now as the government has funds for the project,” the source said.

Delhi requires around 1,250 MGD of water, but the DJB has a peak production capacity of around 950-960 MGD of treated water. The project will increase the raw water availability and thus increase the total water production.

Challenges ahead

In 2015, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the ‘toilet-to-tap’ initiative, a pilot project, under which sewage was treated to drinking water standards at the DJB’s Keshopur waste water treatment plant. He even drank a glass of treated sewage water from the plant to prove its potability. The project, however, did not find any implementation for drinking water purposes.

Currently, water from the plant is used chiefly by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for washing buses, as per officials.

“By pumping the treated water 8-10 km upstream under the current project and mixing it with river water, the government is aiming to overcome the public stigma around using treated sewage water for drinking purposes,” the source said.