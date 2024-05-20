Bid to send ‘top lawyer’ to Rajya Sabha behind Maliwal episode, says BJP

The BJP on Sunday claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted to send a “top lawyer”, who defended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in corruption cases, to the Rajya Sabha, spiralling into the episode that led to Swati Maliwal’s “assault” at his residence.

The ruling AAP termed the allegation “ridiculous” and accused the police of acting as the BJP’s “agent” to tarnish its image ahead of Lok Sabha polling in the city on May 25.

While making the allegation without naming the lawyer, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also trashed the charge that his party had any involvement in the episode.

Earlier, AAP had claimed that the BJP was blackmailing Ms. Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha member, into defaming Mr. Kejriwal by “threatening” to open a corruption case against her.

“Ms. Maliwal is an AAP leader. The incident occurred at the Chief Minister’s residence and involved the CM’s personal aide Bibhav Kumar. How could they claim that the BJP is involved in this,” Mr. Sachdeva said. He said Mr. Kejriwal took to streets after Mr. Kumar’s arrest as he is “privy to his corruption” and the CM doesn’t want it to come out in the open.

‘BJP conspiracy’

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Delhi police of spreading lies at the behest of the BJP. He said, “This whole conspiracy is being hatched to somehow defame AAP.”

He asked why “selective details of assault complaint were made public while these should have been kept confidential”.

AAP also claimed that the BJP has nothing to show in the name of development during its 10-year rule at the Centre due to which it is implicating Opposition leaders in false cases.

In a statement, the party asked why the BJP-led Centre let Prajwal Revanna, a Janata Dal (Secular) leader, “escape from India on a diplomatic passport” after he was accused of sexually exploiting a large number of women for the past several years.

“Why is the BJP standing with Brijbhushan Singh [BJP MP accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers] and gave his son a Lok Sabha ticket?” the party asked.

‘Accused being saved’

Meanwhile, Ms. Maliwal targeted her own party, saying it is defending the person who not only “assaulted” her but also tampered with proof by erasing the CCTV evidence, which would have proved his crime.

“There was a time when we all came out on streets to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today, 12 years later, we have come out on the streets to save the accused who made the CCTV footage disappear,” the Rajya Sabha member said in a post on X.

She said had former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia been out of jail, things “would not have been so bad” for her.

