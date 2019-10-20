Bicycle, phone snatched from man in CP

Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched a bicycle and a mobile phone of a 24-year-old man in Connaught Place on Friday morning, the police said on Saturday.

Victim Nishant Singh, from Dwarka, said the incident happened when he was about to park his two-wheeler to buy water from a convenience store at 5.30 a.m. in Connaught Place.

“I was in L-Block [Outer Circle] at the time. Two men on a bike came and snatched my bicycle. One of them sped off on the bike while the other on my bicycle. My mobile was in my bicycle’s basket,” he told the police. A case has been registered.