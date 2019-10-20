Bicycle, phone snatched from man in CP

Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched a bicycle and a mobile phone of a 24-year-old man in Connaught Place on Friday morning, the police said on Saturday.
Victim Nishant Singh, from Dwarka, said the incident happened when he was about to park his two-wheeler to buy water from a convenience store at 5.30 a.m. in Connaught Place.
“I was in L-Block [Outer Circle] at the time. Two men on a bike came and snatched my bicycle. One of them sped off on the bike while the other on my bicycle. My mobile was in my bicycle’s basket,” he told the police. A case has been registered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.