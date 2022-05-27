Bhupinder Singh Bhalla appointed as NDMC’s new Chairperson

May 27, 2022 23:31 IST

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

Mr. Bhalla, currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Delhi government, will replace the civic agency’s current chairman Dharmendra — a 1989-batch officer — with immediate effect, the order added.

Mr. Bhalla, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management- Bangalore, has previously served as the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and as Goa’s Chief Electoral Officer.

He was also the Chairman of the Chandigarh Housing Board.