Bhupinder Singh Bhalla appointed as NDMC’s new Chairperson
Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.
Mr. Bhalla, currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Delhi government, will replace the civic agency’s current chairman Dharmendra — a 1989-batch officer — with immediate effect, the order added.
Mr. Bhalla, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management- Bangalore, has previously served as the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and as Goa’s Chief Electoral Officer.
He was also the Chairman of the Chandigarh Housing Board.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.