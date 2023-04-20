Bhupender Yadav releases two cubs in arena of white tiger enclosure at Delhi Zoo

April 20, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - New Delhi

Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on April 20 released two cubs in the arena of white tiger enclosure at National Zoological Park in Delhi.

The two cubs, including a male and a female, are nearly eight months old, and the Union Minister has named the female cub "Avani" meaning earth and the male cub "Vyom" which means universe.

The parentage consists of tiger Vijay and tigress Sita. Tigress Sita delivered these cubs on 24.08.2022. Now these two cubs, one male and one female, are about 8 months old. These cubs till now were kept in the night shelters and in the side kraal during day time with their mother. As the cubs need more area for their movement they are being released in the bigger area i.e. arena in the visitor display.

The new inmates of Delhi Zoo were released in the arena of the white tiger enclosure and looked active and vigilant. Chandra Prakash Goyal, Director General of Forest told the media that the two cubs were born and living in the Zoological park Mathura Road Delhi.

"Today Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav released them in a big enclosure," he said. Mr. Goyal further said Central Zoo Authority monitors the cub's movement. "It is being looked at per world standards protocol," he said. There are currently several hundred white tigers in captivity globally, with more than one hundred located in India alone. India has a long history of wildlife conservation. One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures 'Project Tiger', which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem.

