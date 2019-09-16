Delhi

BHU students protest over reinstatement of professor

Students during the protest in Varanasi on Sunday.

Students during the protest in Varanasi on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: ANI

‘He began taking classes a few days ago’

Banaras Hindu University students staged an overnight protest outside the campus gate after a professor, accused of sexual harassment, was reinstated and allowed to take classes. The students have been protesting since Saturday evening, demanding that the professor be punished.

Professor S.K. Chaubey of the Zoology Department was suspended in 2018 after charges levelled by a few students. In June, the BHU executive council revoked the suspension of Mr. Chaubey. However, it censured and restricted him for taking academic classes.

Mr. Chaubey returned to taking classes a few days ago, triggering protests, a student said.

