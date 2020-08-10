‘Bhoomi pujan’: AAP attacks BJP for not inviting Kovind

NEW DELHI

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was an “anti-Dalit” party as it did not invite President Ram Nath Kovind to the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony of Ram temple at Ayodhya. Mr. Kovind is the first Dalit President of the country.

“Why was the President not called for Bhoomi Pujan? Is it because he is a Dalit? BJP should answer this. Anti Dalit BJP [sic],” Mr. Singh tweeted.

He alleged that the BJP did not invite the President because they did not want to involve him in the rituals.

Mr. Singh said that when the BJP made Mr. Kovind the President of India, its leaders were proclaiming loudly across the country that they had chosen a Dalit as the President, but the move was made with an eye on vote bank politics.