Bhondsi school murder: CBI opposes juvenile’s bail

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday opposed the bail appeal of the juvenile in conflict with the law in the Bhondsi school murder case citing the gravity of the crime.

The CBI also expressed apprehension that the juvenile might abscond hampering the course of the trial. The Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board has fixed October 30 for next hearing.

The juvenile in conflict with the law had earlier this week filed an application for his regular bail through his father under Section 12 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

In its 10-odd page reply, the CBI argued that the earlier plea for default bail was rejected by the Additional Sessions Judge on February 5 and upheld by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Special Leave Petition filed against the order was also rejected by the Supreme Court on July 20.

Magnitude of the crime

The investigating agency also requested the JJ Board to consider the manner of commission of crime, motive of the crime, magnitude of the crime and the personality of the victim before deciding on the bail plea. It also expressed apprehension that the juvenile in conflict with the law may tamper with the evidence and intimidate the witnesses.

Earlier, the Children’s Court committed the case to JJ Board. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had in its order earlier this month directed the JJ Board to reconsider its decision to treat the juvenile accused as an adult.