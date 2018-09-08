Bhondsi murder: father seeks de-affiliation of school

more-in

The father of the seven-year-old boy who was allegedly murdered last year at a private school in Gurugram’s Bhondsi approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday seeking de-affiliation of the school from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The writ petition before the High Court has also urged that the Bhondsi school be derecognised by the Haryana government.

6 weeks’ time

The High Court admitted the writ petition and has given six weeks’ time to the respondents, including the school management, the CBSE and the Haryana government, to reply.

‘Lapses’

Advocate Sushil Tekriwal, who is representing the victim’s family, said the petitioner had brought to the notice of the court that the fact-finding committee set up by the CBSE had found several lapses against the school.

Mr. Tekriwal said the petitioner also made adverse observations against the school management.

“We have pointed out in our submission that the seven-year-old boy was killed due to negligence of the school authority as no provision of safety and security was taken by the school,” added Mr. Tekriwal.

The next hearing will be held on October 31.