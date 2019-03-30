Bhondsi case: FIR lodged against two of victims’ family

Almost a week after the members of a Muslim family were brutally beaten up on Holi, the police on Thursday registered a first information report on charges of causing hurt, among others, against two of the victims based on the complaint of an accused in the case.

‘Thrashed, hit on head’

Gurugram Police Spokesperson Subhash Boken said that one of the accused, Raj Kumar, in a written complaint to the police, claimed that he, along with his friend happened to pass through a road in Bhondsi where a group of young men were playing cricket on March 21. He said their ball hit him in the stomach.

When he objected to it, according to the complaint, the young men allegedly beat him up and hit him on the head with a bat.

He identified two of the accused as Irshad and Aabid.

Kumar further said that he was then taken to a hospital in Sohna and later shifted to Gurugram Civil Hospital. However, he escaped from the hospital when the police mounted raid to arrest him and the other accused for the attack on the family.

Mr. Boken said the case was registered after the allegations made by Kumar, a resident of Naya Gaon, were prima facie found to be true.

‘Family lives in fear’

Meanwhile, around half-a-dozen members of the family on Friday called upon Police Commissioner Muhammad Akil expressing fear for their security and seeking justice.

“We have seen suspicious people loitering around our house and moving around in cars. We are living in constant fear of being attacked. Now an FIR has also been registered against us. We cannot hope for justice in these circumstances,” said Akhtar, who was part of the delegation that met the commissioner.

He said the family had been mulling to move to a safer place, but decided to wait for a few more days following an assurance by the commissioner.

“We had made up our mind to leave. However, the commissioner assured us of security and justice. So we have decided to wait for a few more days. If nothing is done, we will be left with no option but to leave this place,” said Akhtar.

Mr. Akil told The Hindu that justice would be done to the family and security provided as long as needed, but it was the decision of the family to stay or leave.

“It is a free country. Whether they want to live here or go to some other place is entirely up to them,” said Mr. Akil.

More than a dozen men allegedly armed with weapons, sticks and iron rods had attacked the family in Bhondsi police station area on March 21 evening. The assailants had allegedly hurled religious slurs at them and told them to go to Pakistan.