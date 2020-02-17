Bhim Army protests against SC ruling

A large number of Bhim Army members took out a protest march on Sunday against the Supreme Court’s ruling that State governments are not bound to provide reservation in promotions in public services.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad led the protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar. He has given a call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on February 23 demanding that the government bring an Ordinance to nullify the ruling.

“Now the time has come when the SC/ST/OBC and other minority people need to come together for their rights. The Bharatiya Janata Party is against the minorities in the country. The nation will run with Ambedkar’s Constitution and this movement will not stop here. There would be a big movement on February 23 and it should be held peacefully,” Mr. Aazad said.

The Supreme Court has held that States are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.