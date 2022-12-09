  1. EPaper
BharatPe approaches Delhi HC to restrain Ashneer Grover, wife, others from making defamatory statements

December 09, 2022 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Delhi High Court.

A view of the Delhi High Court. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued summons to BharatPe’s former managing director Ashneer Grover and his wife on a suit filed by the company seeking to restrain them from making defamatory statements against the fintech firm.

The High Court gave Mr. Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and others two weeks to submit replies to the plea filed by the company. It has posted the case for further hearing in January 2023.

In the suit, BharatPe has also sought the couple and three others to pay ₹88.67 crore, along with interest, towards the recovery of allegedly misappropriated funds and damage caused to the reputation of the firm.

“Pass a decree of permanent injunction restraining the defendants (Mr. Grover and others) and/or anyone on their behalf in any manner whatsoever from making defamatory/derogatory statements concerning the plaintiff (BharatPe), its directors, employees and/or publicising, printing the same in any medium or form whatsoever,” the suit said.

Appearing for BharatPe, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that Mr. Grover, his wife and their relatives were carrying out a “vicious” campaign against the company. Mr. Rohatgi showed several tweets posted by Mr. Grover following his ouster from the company.

After the counsel for Mr. Grover said he has not been served a copy of the suit, the High Court ordered that a copy of the suit be served to the defendants.

As an interim relief, the company has sought to direct the defendants to delete or remove within a period of five days all statements, tweets, social media posts, books, retweets, hashtags, videos, press conferences, interviews and comments made against the company.

